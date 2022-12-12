CVS, Walgreens agree to pay state $127 million in opioid case settlement

The money, part of $10.7 billion national settlement, will be used to fight opioid epidemic.

HARTFORD, Conn. — CVS and Walgreens agreed to pay out $10.7 billion nationwide Monday as part of a nationwide settlement regarding their role in distributing the drugs over the years.

Connecticut will receive $127 million. This comes on the heels of a settlement with Walmart for $35 million, for a total of $162 million bringing the state’s total recovery to over $600 million.

The money will be used to save lives and fight the opioid epidemic according to Attorney General William Tong. The total recovered from investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical addiction industry is more than $50 billion. Connecticut will receive about $127 million from these latest settlements, bringing the state’s total recovery to over $600 million, which will be used to support opioid abuse treatment and prevention.

Under the agreements, CVS will pay $5 billion and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion, totaling $10.7 billion. Adding the recently announced settlement with Walmart, the three major chain pharmacies will pay a total of nearly $14 billion.

“One by one, we are holding every player in the addiction industry accountable and forcing them to turn over billions of dollars for treatment and prevention nationwide. CVS and Walgreens flooded our cities and towns with bottles upon bottles of pills with callous disregard for the suffering their actions caused. Our settlement mandates significant changes to their business practices, including court-ordered monitoring to ensure the checks and balances that should have been in place all along will now be aggressively enforced,” said Tong. “As with prior opioid settlement funds, Connecticut’s $127 million share from these agreements will be used to support opioid treatment and prevention, and to save lives in communities across Connecticut.”

CVS, Walmart and Walgreens have agreed to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions. Tong said this will help ensure a crisis like this does not happen again.

The attorney general's office said most of Walmart’s amount will be paid during the first year; CVS’s payments will be spread over 10 years; Walgreens' payments will be spread over 15 years. If there is sufficient sign-on, payments should begin during the second half of 2023.

Attorney General Tong was joined by the attorneys general of North Carolina, California, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas in leading these negotiations.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

