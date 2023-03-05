CW20, FOX61 to broadcast and live stream 2023 Hartford Bonanza Independence Day Celebration on July 2

Hartford Bonanza is the City of Hartford’s free two-day celebration of vitality that showcases sports, performances, great food and fireworks.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The CW20 will broadcast and FOX61+ will live stream First Night Hartford's Hartford Bonanza’s 2023 Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, July 2, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The highlight of the broadcast and live stream will be the annual fireworks show in Bushnell Park, scheduled to begin at 9:45 p.m.

“This is a great moment for Hartford Bonanza, CW20 and FOX61,” said CW20/FOX61 President and General Manager Humberto Hormaza. “We are thrilled to be broadcasting and live streaming this event that highlights the incredible local talent of the Hartford community and concludes with what promises to be a spectacular fireworks display.”

“Hartford Bonanza is a fun, family-friendly, free way to commemorate July 4th weekend with great food, artists, performances, and of course, fireworks,” said Luke Bronin, Mayor of Hartford. “We hope residents from Hartford and across the region come to celebrate Independence Day with us at the Hartford Bonanza, and we’re excited that for the first time, we have a broadcast partner in FOX61 so you can also join the celebration from home.”

"As we work to build back new traditions for Independence Day including Hoop It Up and Fireworks for Hartford and the region, it is amazing to have the support of Fox61 and CW20, said Jeffrey Devereux, First Night Hartford Event Director. “We couldn't be more excited to not only be putting amazing talent from Hartford on stage in Bushnell Park but now also on your TV and streaming devices at home."

Further details on the schedule of entertainment and events can be found at Hartfordbonanza.org and FOX61.com.

