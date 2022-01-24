23-year-old's dad on a mission for justice following horrific crash in Rocky Hill

“He was this close. He was this close. He could have bled out at the scene."

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Following a senseless crash, a Rocky Hill dad is on a mission to get justice for his son.

Jeff Coddington’s 23-year-old son lost his leg, and nearly his life, when he was hit by a reckless driver who sped away.

The crash happened on Interstate 91 near Exit 23 last Wednesday when Max Coddington was hit from behind by a vehicle weaving in and out of traffic just before 6:30 p.m.

He was driving on the left lane when he saw the speeders and attempted to move to the middle lane. The 23-year-old’s car was sent airborne, through a guardrail and into a ditch.

“He was this close. He was this close. He could have bled out at the scene,” Jeff Coddington told FOX61 on Monday. “They have now changed the life of a very promising and very wonderful young man.”

This is 23 year old Max Coddington and his sedan on the right. He went airborne, through a guard rail and into a ditch off of I-91 in Rocky Hill recently. Now, @CT_STATE_POLICE and his dad are on a mission to find the alleged reckless drivers who caused the crash. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/snW05kZjMG — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) January 24, 2022

He is now on a mission to apprehend the two reckless drivers who were possibly driving black luxury vehicles and hit his son.

“We can get these dangerous drivers off the road and we can get justice for Max,” said Jeff Coddington.

A social media post asking for anyone with dash can video to come forward has been shared more than 2,000 times.

Miraculously, Max survived. He was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry, which is now mangled.

“When I looked yesterday, I went and found his car. I don’t know how he survived,” his father remarked.

The younger Coddington’s life will never be the same. His leg had to be amputated after the crash.

“He had to pull what was remaining of his leg trapped under the dashboard out,” Jeff Coddington said on his son. “He said, ‘No. This isn’t going to be it. I’m going to get out of here and if I can do this, I can do anything’ and that’s the attitude he’s holding on to.”

Jeff Coddington said his son, while in the ICU, handed him a notepad that said: “Please find who did this to me.”

“And when your son in the ICU with his leg amputated says that, you are going to do what you can,” he added.

TONIGHT: A dad from Rocky Hill is seeking justice for his 23 y/o son who is lucky to be alive. Jeff's son Max lost his leg in a senseless crash on I-91 North near Exit 23. He is sending out an urgent plea for info and dash cam video. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/3U1E5e44pS — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) January 24, 2022

The elder Coddington credits two Good Samaritans and a state trooper for saving his son’s life. They kept him calm and tied a tourniquet around his leg.

The Good Samaritans are named Albert and Keisha. FOX61 spoke to them by phone. They declined an interview saying they didn’t want any credit, but said they did what had to be done and would have wanted someone to help if it was their child.

If you have any information that you think may help the Coddington’s, you can reach out to CT State Police Troop H in Hartford and ask for Trooper Nathan Filippone at 860-534-100 or nathan.filippone@ct.gov.

