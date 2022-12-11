Video: Two planes crash mid-air during air show at Dallas Executive Airport

A B-17 was involved in the crash, and the other aircraft type was uncertain.

DALLAS — A mid-air collision between two planes happened at the Wings Over Dallas air show at the Dallas Executive Airport, Dallas Fire-Rescue has confirmed to WFAA.

Emergency crews were responding to the scene at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at the Dallas Executive Airport. The FAA said a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday. Officials said it was unclear how many people were on board both aircraft.

Debris from the crash fell onto southbound Highway 67, sources told WFAA's Jason Whitely. Both southbound and northbound lanes of Hwy. 67 were shut down due to the crash, according to Dallas police.

Several videos posted on Twitter showed two aircraft appearing to collide in the air before they both rapidly descended, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky.

DFR officials did not have any information immediately available on the status of the pilots, or whether any injuries were reported from falling debris.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted the following statement on Saturday:

"As many of you have now seen, we have had a terrible tragedy in our city today during an airshow. Many details remain unknown or unconfirmed at this time. The @NTSB has taken command of the crash scene with @DallasPD and @DallasFireRes_q continuing to provide support."

Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation Chairman and former Republican State Rep. Jason Villalba said he was at the air show today.

"We left at 12:00 but George and I had planned to take a ride on the B-17," Villalba said. "We didn’t because it was sold out. Wow.“

WFAA has not confirmed whether there were civilians riding on the B-17 when it crashed.

The FAA released the following statement to WFAA:

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas around 1:20 p.m. local time Saturday. At this time, it is unknown how many people were on both aircraft. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. After investigators verify the aircraft registration numbers at the scene, the FAA will release them (usually on the next business day) on this webpage. You can look up the aircraft by their registration numbers on this webpage. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this story.