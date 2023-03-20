Man charged with cruelty to animals after puppy dies in Danbury: Police

Danbury officials said the man reportedly struck the puppy in the head twice after it bit him.

DANBURY, Conn. — A man is facing an animal cruelty charge after a puppy he allegedly punched twice in the head after it had attacked him died in his care, Danbury police said.

Stephen Siguenza turned himself in on an active arrest warrant on March 9, officials said.

Police received a call on January 31 asking they stop by Siguenza's home for a welfare check. The person calling officials reportedly said they believed Siguenza had killed his dog.

When police arrived at the home and spoke with Siguenza, he reportedly told them that a 3-month-old mini-golden doodle puppy had attacked him. After that, Siguenza then hit the puppy twice in the head with his fist, police said.

Siguenza reportedly told officials that the puppy then started to throw up, and he didn't know what to do. The puppy was then buried in the backyard.

Police said Siguenza was released on a $10,000 bond and is expected in court on April 3.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

