Fire departments from Bethel, Brookfield, and Ridgefield responded for mutual aid as the fire was declared a 3-alarm blaze

DANBURY, Conn. — Officials say at least one person has been injured following a large fire in Danbury.

Firefighters were called to a condo complex on Brittania Drive just after 8:30 a.m. on the report of a fire.

Fire departments from Bethel, Brookfield, and Ridgefield responded for mutual aid as the fire was declared a 3-alarm blaze.