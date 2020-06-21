State Police looking for help locating an evading vehicle in Danbury crash

The vehicle in question is a black Dodge Charger or Challenger with dark tinted windows and a loud exhaust.

DANBURY, Conn. — Troopers at Connecticut State Police Troop A are investigating an evading motor vehicle accident at occurred on Route 7 northbound, south of exit 11 in Danbury on Saturday morning, just before noon.

Police say that a black Dodge Charger or Challenger with dark tinted windows, Connecticut plates, a loud exhaust, and a German Shepard dog in the car, struck a motorcycle before fleeing on Route 7 north.

The motorcycle came to a rest in the left lane and the operator sustained injuries, the extent is unknown.

The damage on the evading vehicle will likely be on the driver's side.