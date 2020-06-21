State Police looking for help locating an evading vehicle in Danbury crash

DANBURY, Conn. — Troopers at Connecticut State Police Troop A are investigating an evading motor vehicle accident at occurred on Route 7 northbound, south of exit 11 in Danbury on Saturday morning, just before noon.
Police say that a black Dodge Charger or Challenger with dark tinted windows, Connecticut plates, a loud exhaust, and a German Shepard dog in the car, struck a motorcycle before fleeing on Route 7 north.
The motorcycle came to a rest in the left lane and the operator sustained injuries, the extent is unknown.
The damage on the evading vehicle will likely be on the driver's side.
If you have any information on this incident, place contact TFC Cassavechia, Troop A, 203-267-2240