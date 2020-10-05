One dead in fatal fire on 9th Avenue in Danbury early Sunday morning

Male victim is considered to be in critical condition

DANBURY, Conn. — Just after midnight this morning, Danbury Fire Department was dispatched to 29 9th Avenue for reports of a smoke detector activation.

Upon arrival, there was nothing showing from the front side of the multi-family ohme.

After further investigation, a smoke condition and a smoldering fire was located on the first floor in an apartment, and the incident was raised to a working fire.

Danbury Police Department, and Nuvance Hospital Danbury Paramedic along with the Fire Marshal's Office responded to the scene.

Units quickly conducted a search of three apartments.

Two victims, one male and one female, both in their thirties, were rescued from the fire apartment and put in the care of Danbury Hospital EMS who transported them both to Danbury hospital Center Emergency Department.

The male victim is considered to be in critical condition and the female victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Units extinguished the fire quickly and worked through an extensive overhaul.