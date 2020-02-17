Danbury dog struck, killed by ATV; $5,000 reward offered for information on suspect

Family's GoFundMe is raising funds, rewarding whoever can identify the person that killed their dog.

DANBURY, Conn. — On Wednesday, February 12 at approximately 8 p.m., a dog, named Dusty, was struck and killed by an ATV on Jackson Drive in Danbury.

The operator of the quad fled after striking the dog, and the Danbury Police Department is looking for help in finding the person responsible.

FOX61 spoke to the family who says they are not the same after the incident.

“I want to know why, why didn’t you stop? Accidents happen every day but you should’ve stopped, why didn’t you stop?” asked Danielle O’Rourke.

The family says that Dusty had an electric collar so she never wandered off the property.

Tyrone O’Rourke says the images of Dusty’s death is seared into his mind.

He says all that’s left to remember Dusty are her toys, bed, collar, claw paw print and good memories.

Tyrone said, “She loved riding in the truck with me, had the window down she definitely was quite the character.” Danielle added, “She was such a good dog, she never chewed on furniture, she never went to the bathroom in the house.”

According to police, the suspect likely lives in the Jackson Drive area, as residents have indicated that there are trails connecting Jackson Drive, Tamanny Trail, and Great Plain Road, which are frequented by ATVs and dirt bikes quite often.

Danielle O'Rourke, the owner of Dusty, set up a GoFundMe to help with releasing a reward to anyone that can be of assistance.

O'Rourke is currently offering up to $5,000 as a reward to anyone who can lead her and the police to identify and arrest of the person responsible for Dusty's death.