Danbury 14-year-old charged in Danbury mall shooting of teen

The shooting injured a 15-year-old girl. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

DANBURY, Conn. — Danbury police have charged a 14-year-old resident with connection to a shooting at the Danbury Fair Mall last week.

Due to age, police have not released his name.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. last Wednesday. The mall was immediately put into lockdown. A 15-year-old girl was reportedly shot in the chest, but remains in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the investigation led them to the 14-year-old and also the suspected handgun that was used in the shooting. On Monday, the teen turned himself in after an arrest warrant was granted to investigators.

The teen has been charged with assault in the 1st degree, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, risk of injury to a minor, and breach of peace.

