Danbury officer suspended for remarks during library run-in

DANBURY, Conn. — A Danbury police officer has been suspended for eight days for making offensive remarks caught on body camera during a confrontation with a man filming at a public library.
The News-Times reports an internal investigation found Ken Utter and three other officers violated department policies in their response to a June incident during which SeanPaul Reyes conducted a so-called 'First Amendment audit' to see how officials would respond.
Utter could be heard saying Reyes would have been "dead" 20 years ago. A 25-year-veteran of the department, Utter was told to undergo remedial training and a refresher course on body cameras.