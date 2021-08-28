Danbury officer suspended for remarks during library run-in

An internal investigation found Ken Utter and three other officers violated department policies.

DANBURY, Conn. — A Danbury police officer has been suspended for eight days for making offensive remarks caught on body camera during a confrontation with a man filming at a public library.

The News-Times reports an internal investigation found Ken Utter and three other officers violated department policies in their response to a June incident during which SeanPaul Reyes conducted a so-called 'First Amendment audit' to see how officials would respond.