Danbury 18-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. No suspect(s) or motive has been named at this time.

DANBURY, Conn. — An 18-year-old is dead after a drive-by shooting in Danbury last night.

Police said they had received multiple reports of gunshots coming from the area of Mill Ridge Road.

When they arrived, they found Yhameek Johnson being cared for by other area residents.

According to police, Johnson had been the victim of a drive-by shooting minutes earlier.

He was taken to Danbury Hospital where he later died.

Police are investigating the incident and are asking the public for help. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Mill Ridge Road and Mill Ridge Drive. The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored SUV.

The suspect(s) have not been identified at this time and the motive for the shooting is also unknown, according to police.

We are asking that anyone with information related to the incident please contact us at 203-790-TIPS or the assigned investigator J.Williams@danbury-ct.gov

