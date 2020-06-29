Danbury police investigating suspicious death

Man was found dead by the railroad tracks

DANBURY, Conn. — Danbury police said they are calling the death of a man found last week by the railroad tracks suspicious.

Police said around noon last Wednesday, a Danbury Police Officer was alerted by a concerned citizen about an unresponsive male.

The body of the Hispanic man who has not been identified, appeared to be in his late 50's and was located near the railroad tracks by Maple Avenue and Garamella Blvd.

At this time the Danbury Police Detective Bureau is investigating this as a suspicious death.