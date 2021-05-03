One injured in Danbury rollover crash

A trapped lone driver/occupant was rescued using the HURST Jaws of Life.

DANBURY, Conn. — A driver was injured in a rollover crash that closed Shelter Rock Road early Sunday morning.

Danbury PD and Fire responded around 1 a.m. to the scene near the elementary school and located a van that had rolled over into a utility pole.

A trapped lone driver/occupant was rescued using the HURST Jaws of Life.

Officials said the victim was conscious and able to assist first responders who worked to extricate them from the vehicle.

They were transported to an area hospital.

Utility crews were also on scene to repair the broken pole and disrupted wires.

The road has since reopened.

