Danbury police issue Silver Alert for missing 84-year-old man

DANBURY, Conn. — Danbury police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 84-year-old man.

Police say John Vaughn, 84, was last seen this morning. He may be driving a black 2016 Honda CRV with Connecticut plates AW41679.

Vaughn is Caucasian, 5'6" and weighs 145 lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

If you see him contact Danbury Police at 203-797-4611.

Silver alerts are issued for people of all ages who are missing but not presumed to be in danger.