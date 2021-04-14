Silver Alert issued for mother, child out of Danbury

Police believe the child is with her mother, both last seen Tuesday

DANBURY, Conn. — Danbury police have issued a Silver Alert for 29-year-old Rosa Llivipuma and 5-year-old Kenya Cornejo.

Police said both were last seen Tuesday.

Kenya is described as a white/Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes, standing at 3 feet tall. She was last seen wearing an ankle-length blue and white floral dress and baby jacket.

Police believe Kenya is in the company of her mother, Rosa.

Rosa is described as a white/Hispanic woman standing at 5 feet 1 inch with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seeing wearing a yellow jacket and carrying a small backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Danbury Police Department at 203-797-4614.

