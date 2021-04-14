x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

Silver Alert issued for mother, child out of Danbury

Police believe the child is with her mother, both last seen Tuesday
Credit: FOX61

DANBURY, Conn. — Danbury police have issued a Silver Alert for 29-year-old Rosa Llivipuma and 5-year-old Kenya Cornejo. 

Police said both were last seen Tuesday. 

Kenya is described as a white/Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes, standing at 3 feet tall. She was last seen wearing an ankle-length blue and white floral dress and baby jacket. 

Police believe Kenya is in the company of her mother, Rosa. 

Rosa is described as a white/Hispanic woman standing at 5 feet 1 inch with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seeing wearing a yellow jacket and carrying a small backpack. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Danbury Police Department at 203-797-4614.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM