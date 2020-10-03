Danbury woman dead following stabbing in New Milford; suspect's body found in river

Police said a male suspect ran into the Housatonic River after stabbing a woman.

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — Police said two Danbury residents are dead after a stabbing.

According to police, they were called to Young's Field Road around 7 p.m. Monday. A witness had called 911 to report a physical fight and a stabbing. The witness also reported that the male suspect ran away and into the Housatonic River.

When police arrived at the scene, they said they around a 38-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. The woman was treated on the scene and taken to Danbury Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said after an extensive search for the suspect, dive team members found him around 9:15 p.m. from the river. At this time he's only being identified as a 32-year-old man.

While the incident is still under investigation, but police reported that the woman and man knew each other.

Police said there is no threat to the public.