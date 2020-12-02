Remains of missing Danbury woman found after more than 2 year search

The remains of Laelcira Delima were discovered in a wooded area off of Route 22 in Putnam, NY on February 1.

DANBURY, Conn. — Police announced Wednesday that a two and half year investigation into a woman's disappearance has tragically ended after her remains were found earlier this month.

The remains of Laelcira Delima were discovered in a wooded area off of Route 22 in Putnam, NY on February 1. Putnam County officials confirmed her identity on February 10.

Delima's was initially reported to Danbury Police on October 20, 2018. Her family told officers they last saw her that day around 5 p.m when she left her residence in her red Honda.

Danbury Police Detective Lt. Mark Williams said in a Facebook post, the department refrained from making a statement until they were sure next of kin was notified.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Ms. Delima’s family and friends," he wrote.

A follow-up investigation is being conducted by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from Danbury Police Detectives as needed.