Danielson man killed in Union motorcycle crash

UNION, Connecticut — State Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a fatal motorcycle crash in Union.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon just before 4 p.m. on Lawson Road (Rt. 197) just before the Woodstock line.

Police said 29-year-old Kyle Gilbert had lost control of the motorcycle and went off the side of the road. Gilbert was thrown from the bike and hit a rock foundation. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.