Danielson man killed in Union motorcycle crash

UNION, Connecticut — State Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a fatal motorcycle crash in Union.
The crash happened Sunday afternoon just before 4 p.m. on Lawson Road (Rt. 197) just before the Woodstock line.
Police said 29-year-old Kyle Gilbert had lost control of the motorcycle and went off the side of the road. Gilbert was thrown from the bike and hit a rock foundation. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
Police are asking anyone who may have any information regarding the crash is asked to call Troop C, Trooper Holms #1328 at (860) 896-3200