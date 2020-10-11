Darien PD search for 28-year-old woman

Police said Rebeckah Glazebrook was last seen Monday and may need medication

DARIEN, Conn. — The Darien Police Department is searching for a missing 28-year-old, last seen Monday

Police said Rebecka Glazebrook was last seen Monday around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Christie Hill Road and Hollow Tree Ridge Road.

She was last seen wearing black tights and possibly a baseball hat, police said.

Rebeckah (Becky) Glazebrook is described as:

White female

5’10”

28 years old

Thin build

Longer blonde hair

Blue eyes

Police said the disappearance is not connected to criminal activity, but that Glazebrook may be in need of medication for a health condition.