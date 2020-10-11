Darien PD search for 28-year-old woman

DARIEN, Conn. — The Darien Police Department is searching for a missing 28-year-old, last seen Monday
Police said Rebecka Glazebrook was last seen Monday around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Christie Hill Road and Hollow Tree Ridge Road.
She was last seen wearing black tights and possibly a baseball hat, police said.
Rebeckah (Becky) Glazebrook is described as:
- White female
- 5’10”
- 28 years old
- Thin build
- Longer blonde hair
- Blue eyes
Police said the disappearance is not connected to criminal activity, but that Glazebrook may be in need of medication for a health condition.
If seen, please contact the Darien Police Department at 203-662-5300 or your local law enforcement agency.