x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

Darien PD search for 28-year-old woman

Police said Rebeckah Glazebrook was last seen Monday and may need medication
Credit: FOX61

DARIEN, Conn. — The Darien Police Department is searching for a missing 28-year-old, last seen Monday 

Police said Rebecka Glazebrook was last seen Monday around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Christie Hill Road and Hollow Tree Ridge Road. 

She was last seen wearing black tights and possibly a baseball hat, police said. 

Rebeckah (Becky) Glazebrook is described as:

  • White female
  • 5’10”
  • 28 years old
  • Thin build
  • Longer blonde hair
  • Blue eyes

Police said the disappearance is not connected to criminal activity, but that Glazebrook may be in need of medication for a health condition.

If seen, please contact the Darien Police Department at 203-662-5300 or your local law enforcement agency.