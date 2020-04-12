Water main break affects community in Darien

DARIEN, Conn. — Aquarion says a water main break happened around 7:30 a.m. today in Darien.
The size of the water main is 8 inches and Aquarion says the restoration time estimate is anywhere between 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The break happened on Hoyt Street and has affected about 20 buildings.
The streets affected are Hoyt Street, Middlesex Road, and Christie Hill Road.
Aquarion said during the break and after it's been repaired, customers may see discolored water. They recommend using store water for drinking and cooking until the water runs clear. Run your cold water faucet until the water appears clear.