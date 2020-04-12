Water main break affects community in Darien

The streets affected are Hoyt Street, Middlesex Road, and Christie Hill Road.

DARIEN, Conn. — Aquarion says a water main break happened around 7:30 a.m. today in Darien.

The size of the water main is 8 inches and Aquarion says the restoration time estimate is anywhere between 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The break happened on Hoyt Street and has affected about 20 buildings.

