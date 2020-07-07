Dashcam video surfaces after cars were seen driving through protestors marching in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — The video shows one of a few cars that had direct contact with protestors who marched towards the police department from the town green.
The driver says they were trying to avoid the marchers, but says things took a turn.
According to that driver, protesters were shouting slurs and threats.
The driver who wishes to remain anonymous had this to say to FOX61.
The driver said, “I believe in their cause, so I just think that you have to realize that if they`re protesting are they going to bring people closer to their cause or push them away with these methods. You know I still support the cause, but they can`t have my full blanket support for things like this… it makes it hard to say, ‘yeah’ when they are doing things like this and I would like to definitely say that I`m sorry to anybody that I thought I was in the wrong I seriously don`t like I said intentionally hurt anyone, I didn`t come close to hurting anyone with my car and I never would.”
Those demonstrators were part of a peaceful protest demanding justice for Mubarak Soulemane who died in a trooper-involved shooting earlier this year.
Police say during the course of the protest individuals began interacting with drivers -- with several incidents taking place on Main street and Kelsey.
Police made three arrests.