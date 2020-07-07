Dashcam video surfaces after cars were seen driving through protestors marching in West Haven

The driver said, “I believe in their cause, so I just think that you have to realize that if they`re protesting are they going to bring people closer to their cause or push them away with these methods. You know I still support the cause, but they can`t have my full blanket support for things like this… it makes it hard to say, ‘yeah’ when they are doing things like this and I would like to definitely say that I`m sorry to anybody that I thought I was in the wrong I seriously don`t like I said intentionally hurt anyone, I didn`t come close to hurting anyone with my car and I never would.”