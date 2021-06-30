Day 4: New Haven tackles the heatwave

"Because I have to go to work at three, I don’t want to cut them short, so we came early,”

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Mom Janell Smalls wasted no time getting her kids to the beach at Lighthouse Point Park Wednesday morning. “If we could do it every day, we are going to do it every day,” she said.

In the middle of this week’s heatwave the working mom of 4 made swimming a top priority and her family was the first in the water!

“I have to go to work at three, I am a nurse and I want my kids to enjoy the summer so, and just because I have to go to work at three, I don’t want to cut them short, so we came early,” she said.

Summer campers were also finding ways to stay cool in the rising temperatures. “I drink water and go in the ocean,” said Alexis Flores de la Rosa. “Going in the water, going in the splash pad, playing outside,” added brother Giovanni.

New Haven’s Youth and Recreation Department staffers are charged with keeping some 70 kids safe at Lighthouse Point in temps hovering around triple digits.

“We try to utilize the splash pad and the ocean, we have a lot of breaks for sunscreen and water, we try and find a balance of time to be outside and when to be inside to cool off,” says camp director, Tyler Genece.

Small and her kids also have a strategy to stay smart!

“Either Stay in the shade or stay in the house,” says Smalls son, Robert. “Icy’s, water, water, water, water,” added Smalls.

