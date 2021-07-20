Clear out and lock up | Daytime car breaks increasing across the state

Waterford Police ask that residents be vigilant to protect their belongings

WATERFORD, Conn. — Waterford Police Department reminds residents to lock their cars and remove their valuables.

Police said a male suspect tried to use one of the credit cards stolen from a vehicle at the Groton Wal-Mart.

Police say the two suspects seen in the cars were withdrawing funds from a victim's account at a nearby bank.

Purses, laptops and other valuables are being left in plain view with the doors locked as daytime car breaks increase across the state.

Police say it takes less than 30 seconds for a thief to pop the window of your car and make off with your belongings.

Waterford ask residents to please lock their cars and remove all valuables from areas people can see.

They have surveillance photos of a few suspects involved in daytime car breaks.

They ask that if anyone can identify any of the photographed suspects, please private message Waterford Police Department on Facebook or call the main number, 860-442-9451, and ask to speak with a supervisor.

