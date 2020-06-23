Live updates: Protesters face-off with police at Black Lives Matter Plaza 'autonomous zone'

Some demonstrators are still in the area of Black Lives Matter Plaza after they tried to dismantle the Andrew Jackson statue on Monday night.

WASHINGTON — D.C. police pushed back protesters gathered in the area of Black Lives Matter Plaza on Tuesday, allowing crews to tear down encampments that had been there for weeks, after they tried to take down a statue of Andrew Jackson in front of the White House overnight.

Police demanded that demonstrators evacuate and remove their tents and belongings from the area, and were eventually pushed back from H Street to 16th and I streets. Some protesters said they didn't have the opportunity to grab their belongings and weren't given any notice.

Chanting "Move back," police officers in riot gear and armed with batons advanced on to prevent protesters from moving forward. Then, protesters chanted it back at them.

Protester Michael Jones said he stayed in the encampment in the autonomous zone for three weeks. He told WUSA9 that police pushed protesters out with batons and it was not peaceful. He said officers took tents down and threw them in the trash.

"This is a good example of who the animals really are," said Jones. "They may have the streets, but they don't have our voice."

The few protesters that remained in the area of Black Lives Matter Plaza overnight and into the morning marked the area as an autonomous zone.

President Donald Trump threatened "serious force" if people make areas in D.C. autonomous zones.

D.C. Deputy Mayor Turnage released a statement on the removal of the encampment at Black Lives Matter Plaza:

"We are always concerned when we have people staying in tents outside. It is not safe. It is also a serious concern if they are staying in tents in the middle of the road. Therefore, today, we deployed our interagency team to talk with the people staying on H Street and, eventually, to remove the tents."

Behind a police line, Department of Public Works crews spent a few hours cleaning the area, including the street and removing tents and belongings left by people there.

The Latest

11:59 a.m. -- D.C. Deputy Mayor Turnage released a statement stating that last week, the city sent its Encampment Outreach Team to talk to protesters on H Street to remove the tents from the middle of the road. The city then decided on Tuesday to deploy its interagency team to talk to protesters to remove the tents before MPD intervened and pushed protesters out.

-- D.C. Deputy Mayor Turnage released a statement stating that last week, the city sent its Encampment Outreach Team to talk to protesters on H Street to remove the tents from the middle of the road. The city then decided on Tuesday to deploy its interagency team to talk to protesters to remove the tents before MPD intervened and pushed protesters out. 11:44 a.m. -- Lee Calpin, a resident giving medical aid to protesters, told WUSA9 that officers threw away hundreds of dollars of donated supplies from her aid station tent. She said she is now left unable to help people who were in the autonomous zone.

11:36 a.m. -- DPW crews continue to clean the area and clear tents.

11:27 a.m. -- Michael Jones, a protester who has been in the encampment for three weeks, told WUSA9 police pushed protesters out with batons, not peacefully. He said officers took tents down and threw them in the trash.

11:24 a.m. -- Andrew Brimhall from Texas was seen placing flowers and flags on the ground to honor the police, historic statues, and to show solidarity with protesters who want their voices heard.

11:10 a.m. -- Police continue to hold the line at Black Lives Matter Plaza as protesters gather.

-- Police continue to hold the line at Black Lives Matter Plaza as protesters gather. 10:49 a.m. -- Police are clearing out Black Lives Matter Plaza and have taken down tents. DPW has arrived at the scene is now cleaning the streets and sidewalks.

10:31 a.m. -- Police are pushing demonstrators back and clearing H Street and down 16th Street to move protesters to I Street.

10:21 a.m. -- Officers enter the autonomous zone to clear out the area of Black Lives Matter Plaza.

10:19 a.m. -- Dozens of D.C. police officers line up outside of the "autonomous zone."

8:45 a.m. -- President Donald Trump threatens anyone destroying statues could face 10 years in prison after protesters tried to topple Andrew Jackson statue.

6:46 a.m. -- President Trump tweets that he has authorized officers to arrest anyone who destroys or vandalizes any monument.

4:35 a.m. -- WUSA9's Matt Gregory is chased out of "The Black House" autonomous zone. He said five protestors told him they didn't want cameras there.

-- WUSA9's Matt Gregory is chased out of "The Black House" autonomous zone. He said five protestors told him they didn't want cameras there. 4:27 a.m. -- D.C. Public Works crews are talking to protesters about clearing the roads.

4:23 a.m. -- D.C. Public Works crews arrive at the scene to try and clear the area protestors deemed an 'autonomous zone.'

2:05 a.m.-- Protesters are asking other demonstrators to leave Lafayette Park.

2:02 a.m. -- Police started to leave Black Lives Matter Plaza although about 60 people were still in the area.

1:58 a.m.-- A small group of protesters remains outside Lafayette Square following Monday night's attempt to topple Andrew Jackson statue. A few police officers and protesters were seen leaving the area.

Photos: Police reclaim Black Lives Matter Plaza after protesters try to create autonomous zone 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

On Monday night, a large crowd of protesters broke into the fence surrounding the Andrew Jackson statue and tried to topple the bronze statue using ropes. Police arrived at the scene shortly after and pushed the crowd out of Lafayette Park to Black Lives Matter Plaza using pepper spray.

Following the intense encounter with police, President Donald Trump tweeted that multiple people were arrested. Trump also tweeted that he has authorized officers to arrest anyone who destroys or vandalizes any monument.

The statue remained unremoved and mounted on its pedestal.