DCF creates new investigative unit to help solve school-related case

The unit specifically be investigating cases that concern educational professionals.
The Department of Children Families is creating a new investigative unit to help with school-related cases. On February 28, DCF will be creating the Education Professional Investigation Unit (EPIU). 

"We believe will shorten the time investigations require and create greater consistency in response to allegations," said the DCF in a written statement. 

There will be a two units of Investigations Social Workers, each consisting of five investigators. Each unit will have a manager. 

According to the DCF press release, "The EPIU will complete the investigations in a more expedient manner -- a standard of 33 business days compared to 45 days under the existing process. In addition, the centralized supervision and management will lead to more consistent procedures and findings." 

The following DCF personnel have been assigned to the EPIU: 

Statewide Investigations Program Supervisor Gloria Campos Gloria.Campos@ct.gov (860) 723-7244

 Regions 1,2,3 Social Work Supervisor James Wright James.Wright@ct.gov (860) 550-6439 

Regions 4,5,6 Social Work Supervisor Jacqueline Monahan Jacqueline.Monahan@ct.gov (860) 550-6669 

Click here to see the DCF Regions & Area offices. 