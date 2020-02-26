Deadly crash closes I-84 East in Newtown between Exits 10 and 11

According to officials, one vehicle drove into the median.The right travel lane is currently closed and drivers are seeing congestion between exits 8 and 10.

NEWTOWN, Conn. — State Police confirm the I-84 East closure in Newtown Wednesday afternoon is due to a fatal motor vehicle accident.

Officials responded to reports of serious injuries and the accident prompted the highway's closure between exits 10 and 11.

According to officials, one vehicle drove into the median.

State Police have not yet released the identity of the victim(s).

The right travel lane is currently closed and drivers are seeing congestion between exits 8 and 10.

State Police and firefighters are on scene.

This is a developing story.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes if possible and expect delays if traveling on I-84 East.