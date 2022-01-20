Deadly crash shuts down I-91 in Rocky Hill

The road was shut down as police investigated the deadly crash and had since reopened.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — A Bridgeport man was killed in a car crash on Interstate-91 North in Rocky Hill Thursday afternoon, according to state police.

State police responded to the crash just after 2:30 p.m.

A Ford F-350 pickup was traveling north near the on-ramp from Route 9 southbound when a Nissan Altima lost control and struck the passenger side of the Ford. The Nissan then veered to the right, went across the on-ramp from Rt. 9 south, and struck the metal guard rail. The Nissan eventually came to a stop on the shoulder.

The Ford made a controlled stop on the shoulder. The Ford driver did not complain of pain and refused medical treatment, troopers said.

The Nissan driver, identified as Terence McNichol, 47, of Bridgeport, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The road was shut down as police investigated the deadly crash and had since reopened.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact TFC John Wilson #1060, at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or through email at john.wilson@ct.gov.

