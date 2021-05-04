Deaf, blind dog from Westport spreads message of inclusion in new book, PIGLET

Visit PigletMindset.org to learn more about Piglet, his Piglet Mindset educational program, and the upcoming book.

WESTPORT, Conn. — While he may not be what comes to mind when you hear the name Piglet, this small, pink pet from Westport is still sure to put a smile on your face.

Piglet is a double dapple Dachshund, who was born deaf and blind.

The pup was adopted by Connecticut veterinarian Melissa Shapiro and her husband.

After gaining national attention through Instagram, Piglet and its owners have worked to give back to the community.

A new book, Piglet: The Unexpected Story of a Deaf, Blind, Pink Puppy and His Family, tells just that.

The book is available for pre-order now.

Visit PigletMindset.org to learn more about Piglet, his Piglet Mindset educational program, and the upcoming book.

