DEEP asking the public to help with search of possible kayaker

Officials say they responded in the area of Fort Trumbull pier on Sunday to a report of an empty kayak in the Thames River. No one has been found and near the kayak was a brown croc. A fishing line and fresh bait were also found.

The EnCon Police, the Coast Guard, local Police, and fire departments are involved in the search.