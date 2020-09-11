DEEP asking the public to help with search of possible kayaker

NEW LONDON, Conn. — DEEP officials are asking the public for help regarding an empty kayak.
Officials say they responded in the area of Fort Trumbull pier on Sunday to a report of an empty kayak in the Thames River. No one has been found and near the kayak was a brown croc. A fishing line and fresh bait were also found.
The EnCon Police, the Coast Guard, local Police, and fire departments are involved in the search.
Anyone with information on the owner of the kayak or saw the kayak occupied is asked to call 860-424-3333 right away.