DEEP: Boating fatality on Connecticut River in East Haddam

The victim is believed to have been on a jet ski.

EAST HADDAM, Conn. — The Dept. of Energy & Environmental Protection Environmental Conservation (ENCON) Police are investigating a boating fatality believed to involve a single jet skier on the Connecticut River in Haddam.

The Salmon River boat launch is currently closed due to the ongoing investigation.

Passing boaters reported a jet ski adrift at approximately 4:42 p.m. this evening. An ENCON boat arrived on scene at 4:55 p.m. and recovered the victim from the water.

The victim’s identification is being withheld pending next-of-kin notifications.