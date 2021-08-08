x
DEEP: Boating fatality on Connecticut River in East Haddam

The victim is believed to have been on a jet ski.
Credit: Neal Perron Photography
A boat from the Dept. of Energy & Environmental Protection responds to an emergeny on the CT River, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021

EAST HADDAM, Conn. — The  Dept. of Energy & Environmental Protection Environmental Conservation (ENCON) Police are investigating a boating fatality believed to involve a single jet skier on the Connecticut River in Haddam. 

The Salmon River boat launch is currently closed due to the ongoing investigation. 

Passing boaters reported a jet ski adrift at approximately 4:42 p.m. this evening. An ENCON boat arrived on scene at 4:55 p.m. and recovered the victim from the water.  

The victim’s identification is being withheld pending next-of-kin notifications.

