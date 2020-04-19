DEEP closes parks due to over capacity

Mostly parks in the western part of the state.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Teh Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Sunday that several state parks were closed due to the parking lots being full to capacity.

DEEP tweeted out the following parks were closed around noon time:

Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield

Paugussett State Forest, Newtown

George Waldo State Park, Southbury

Southford Falls State Park, Southbury,

Sleeping Giant State Park, Hamden

Black Rock State Park, Watertown

Penwood State Park, Bloomfield

C.P. Huntington State Park, Newtown, Bethel, Redding

The department has had to close parks due to over capacity over the past several weekends as people get out in the nice weather.

