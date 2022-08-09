DEEP delays Trout stocking in Connecticut waters

The drought has created a hurdle for the trout, and for the anglers who come from all over to fish in Connecticut rivers and streams.

BURLINGTON, Connecticut — The fish hatchery in Burlington has stayed busy over the past few weeks, there are about 60 thousand trout ready to be released into Connecticut waters – it’s the local waters that aren’t quite ready for the trout.

“We did have to push back our Labor Day stocking which annually happens – because there was very little water," Mike Beauchene, the supervising fisheries biologist for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. "Fortunately the past kind of monsoon conditions we had over the weekend put much more water into our streams, so the fish are happier now than they were last week.”

The plan for DEEP is that they will begin stocking an array of trout species in Connecticut rivers, streams, lakes, and ponds, most likely before September ends.

"We anticipate the way conditions are going now we’ll be starting in the next two weeks,” Beauchene said. "Once the pumpkin spice latte comes out, we know it’s time to be gearing up to roll trout out and I think our anglers know that as well.”

The Connecticut DEEP issues around 180 thousand fishing licenses each year. To learn more about trout stocking updates from the DEEP click here.

