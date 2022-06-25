DEEP, dive teams search for 20-year-old missing in Candlewood Lake

The man was reported missing Friday evening, and officials searched into the night. The search resumed Saturday.

BROOKFIELD, Conn. — A 20-year-old man has gone missing while swimming in Candlewood Lake, and now environmental officials, neighboring police and fire departments and dive teams are conducting searches in the area.

The man was reported missing Friday evening to Connecticut State Police Troop A, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Several local police and fire departments are assisting in the search, including Sherman, Danbury, New Milford, and Brookfield. Also, the Newtown, Danbury, Brookfield, and Connecticut State Police dive teams are assisting.

The search was suspended late Friday evening and resumed Saturday morning, DEEP said. It is believed the man went missing near Chicken Rock.

This search comes after the body of a Bristol man was found earlier this week in Candlewood Lake. They had been searching for a man who fell off his boat last month.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

