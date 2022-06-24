DEEP warns of elevated ozone levels amid weekend heat

The ozone levels may approach or exceed “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” (USG) levels on Saturday and Sunday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The temperatures are rising in Connecticut this weekend and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is expecting it will contribute to elevated ozone levels across much of the state.

The ozone levels may approach or exceed “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” (USG) levels on Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologists expect the temperatures to hit the high 80s and low 90s across most of the state on Saturday. Those numbers are expected to be higher on Sunday.

“With high temperatures expected this weekend, more people will be taking to the outdoors for all types of recreational activities, including visiting one of Connecticut’s many beautiful beaches or state parks,” said DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes. “With warmer weather, we also, unfortunately, see the conditions for ozone production are in place and we are expecting elevated levels across coastal towns extending from Greenwich to Stonington on Saturday and in the western half of the state from Greenwich up to and through the Connecticut River Valley on Sunday.”

DEEP experts said that when air quality is forecasted to be USG, there is an increased likelihood people in sensitive groups will develop respiratory symptoms and may experience shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Peak ozone levels generally occur between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“Vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly and those with respiratory diseases, and even healthy adults who spend prolonged periods outdoors working or exercising should take care to recognize the effects of air pollution and curtail strenuous activity when our air quality is impaired,” said Dykes.

