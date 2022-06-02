Lifeguard pay increased by DEEP to $19 an hour

The increase now makes the pay range between $19 and $21 an hour and comes as the department struggles to find lifeguards this season.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Editor's Note: The video above was published in May 2022 and relates to the ongoing lifeguard shortage.

Becoming a lifeguard for state parks now comes with a higher salary.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced Thursday they are increasing their starting pay for a lifeguard from $16 an hour to $19.

The increase now makes the pay range between $19 and $21 an hour and comes as the department struggled to find lifeguards this season.

In addition to the increased starting salary, DEEP Is providing all training required to work as a lifeguard at the State Park beaches and training time is paid. DEEP will be holding a pre-requisite swim test for applicants next weekend, on June 11 & 12. Applicants are encouraged to apply before the test on June 11.

DEEP said while positions still remain open, they encourage all those who may be interested to apply as soon as possible.

Lifeguard positions are still available at several inland and shoreline swimming areas, including:

Black Rock State Park in Watertown

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

Indian Well State Park in Shelton

Sherwood Island State Park in Westport

Silver Sands State Park in Milford

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Hours of work are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., five days per week, for a total of 40 hours, DEEP said. Most weekends and the July 4 holiday are mandatory.

Lifeguards must be a minimum of 16 years old. Those looking for supervisor positions must be 18 years or older.

The final deadline to apply is June 17. Learn more and apply here.

