2 workers injured after acid gas release, fire in Meriden

7 towns responded for mutual aid.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Crews from the state and several towns responded to a release of acid gas and a fire in an industrial building on Monday that seriously burned two employees.

The three alarm fire happened at CRC Chrome, 169 Pratt Street in Meriden. Mutual aid from seven towns were on the scene. DEEP crews were also on scene.

Fire Chief Ken Morgan said crews are fighting this fire differently than a standard fire due to the chemicals involved and concerns about water runoff.

He said crews would be at the fire until late in the evening.

The two workers were taken to the burn unit in Bridgeport.

There are detours in the area, and officials said drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.