x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

DEEP imposes alcohol bans across seven recreational areas effective immediately

The alcohol ban is effective immediately until September 5.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has re-imposed bans temporarily.  

The alcohol ban is effective immediately until September 5. 

RELATED: CT towns taking action to ban cannabis establishments, for now

The following locations with the ban are: 

  • Gardner Lake State Park and State Boat Launch, Salem  
  • Paugussett State Forest (upper section)/George Waldo State Park, Southbury 
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown/Middlefield  
  • Lake Waramaug State Park, New Preston  
  • Quaddick State Park, Thompson  
  • Beach Pond State Boat Launch, Voluntown, including a portion of Pachaug State Forest  
  • Billings Lake State Boat Launch, North Stonington, including a portion of Pachaug State Forest  

Deep stated in a release that these bans are necessary measures to ensure safety. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

"In recent summers, these locations have experienced increased crowds and alcohol consumption, which led to increased incidents of misconduct, unruly behavior, property damage, trespass, and complaints by other visitors and the surrounding communities," said Deep's press release. 

The temporary ban on alcohol will allow DEEP's law enforcement officers to enforce this rule in order to prevent inappropriate use of outdoor and recreation areas. 

RELATED: Tequila Galore liquor license suspended following shooting

“Connecticut’s state parks, forests, and boat launches should be peaceful and family-oriented places where visitors can feel welcome and safe while recreating outdoors,” said Mason Trumble, DEEP Deputy Commissioner for Environmental Conservation.  “This measure, combined with continued supervision and education by DEEP staff and law enforcement officers, will help ensure a safe and enjoyable visit by citizens of all ages.” 

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Mystic Schooner project ready to set sail