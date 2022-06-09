DEEP imposes alcohol bans across seven recreational areas effective immediately

The alcohol ban is effective immediately until September 5.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has re-imposed bans temporarily.

The following locations with the ban are:

Gardner Lake State Park and State Boat Launch, Salem

Paugussett State Forest (upper section)/George Waldo State Park, Southbury

Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown/Middlefield

Lake Waramaug State Park, New Preston

Quaddick State Park, Thompson

Beach Pond State Boat Launch, Voluntown, including a portion of Pachaug State Forest

Billings Lake State Boat Launch, North Stonington, including a portion of Pachaug State Forest

Deep stated in a release that these bans are necessary measures to ensure safety.

"In recent summers, these locations have experienced increased crowds and alcohol consumption, which led to increased incidents of misconduct, unruly behavior, property damage, trespass, and complaints by other visitors and the surrounding communities," said Deep's press release.

The temporary ban on alcohol will allow DEEP's law enforcement officers to enforce this rule in order to prevent inappropriate use of outdoor and recreation areas.

“Connecticut’s state parks, forests, and boat launches should be peaceful and family-oriented places where visitors can feel welcome and safe while recreating outdoors,” said Mason Trumble, DEEP Deputy Commissioner for Environmental Conservation. “This measure, combined with continued supervision and education by DEEP staff and law enforcement officers, will help ensure a safe and enjoyable visit by citizens of all ages.”

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

