DEEP to reopen Seaside State Park and 8 inland swim areas

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced Friday it will reopen inland swimming areas at eight state parks, as well as Seaside State Park and the marsh boardwalk at Silver Sands State Park.

They will be open from 8 a.m. to sunset each day.

The eight swimming areas to re-open are:

Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury

Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford

Day Pond State Park in Colchester

Gay City State Park in Hebron

Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth

Black Rock State Park in Watertown

Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold

Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent

State officials encourage visitors and swimmers to follow these rules and guidelines, as lifeguards will not be on duty at these locations.

The re-openings are the result of the improved COVID-19 situation in Connecticut and contingent on social distancing and face covering practices, DEEP officials said.

“It is an encouraging step that we are able to provide more amenities and services at this time as a result of the state’s progress in reducing infection rates,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “Our continued progress toward re-opening at a safe, responsible pace relies on the public’s adherence to proven practices of wearing masks and social distancing for the well-being of everyone. Cooperation in this area will ensure we can continue to provide, and gradually increase, accessibility to our valuable outdoor recreation areas.”

DEEP release the following rules fpr all state beaches:

No alcoholic beverages, glass, pets, or nudity.

No floatation devices, only USCG approved lifejackets.

No snorkels.

Swimmers must stay off buoys and lines.

Parents - Watch your Children. It only takes seconds for a child to drown, and this can occur silently. Please ALWAYS watch your children; if you are more than an arm’s length away, you’re too far!

Be Aware of underwater hazards - Natural swimming areas can have sudden drop-offs, inshore holes, large rocks or tree roots that can’t be easily seen from the surface. Diving and jumping into these waters can be hazardous. Please be careful of these unseen dangers.

Swim only in the designated areas.

Take a Swimming Lesson - Increasing your water safety knowledge and swimming skills can help save your life. People of all ages should consider signing up for a swimming class offered at your local YMCA branch, American Red Cross Chapter, or municipal parks & recreation department.

Visitors to state beaches are required to maintain 15-ft between blankets and 6-ft from other visitors not in their household. Additionally, masks shall be worn anytime except when in the water or seated on your blanket and 6-ft from others not in your household.

For more information on CDC guidance for safe outdoor recreation habits, click here.