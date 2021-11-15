Firearms deer hunting season in Connecticut begins Nov. 17: DEEP

DEEP reminded residents that a variety of hunting seasons are currently underway or about to begin.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The fall firearms deer hunting season will get underway on Wednesday and officials are offering some safety tips for all outdoor users.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) reminded residents on Monday that a variety of hunting seasons are currently underway or about to begin. On Nov. 17, firearms deer season will begin, and officials offered these tips to make sure people are taking precautions.

Look up and watch out for hazardous trees while in forested areas.

Let someone know where you are going and when you will return.

Familiarize yourself with the area you plan to go to and know the activities that occur there.

Wear brightly colored clothing. A fluorescent orange vest and/or hat is recommended.

If you see another person while in the woods, call out to make them aware of your presence.

Respect property rights. All users are required to obtain permission from the owner before entering private property.



“This is a popular time for residents to enjoy the many outdoor opportunities our state has to offer, such as hiking and biking, even more so now due to the current COVID-19 pandemic,” said DEEP Wildlife Division Director Jenny Dickson. “Therefore, it is especially important for all outdoor users to respect the rights of others and be aware of all activities that may be occurring outdoors."

She continued: "Connecticut hunters have an excellent safety record, and awareness on the part of all outdoor users can help in our efforts to keep hunting safe for everyone.”

Hunting is allowed on private lands and on most state forests and wildlife management areas, and some state parks. For more information, visit DEEP’s website.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.