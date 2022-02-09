Deer Lake poised to be preserved as pristine Connecticut natural resource for generations

The "Save Deer Lake" fundraising campaign pulled in more than $ 3 million in donations.

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. — The non-profit Pathfinders Inc. announced Thursday that they’ve signed a contract to buy Deer Lake in Killingworth from the Connecticut Yankee Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and in doing so, will preserve the 255-acre property as a greenway.

For generations, families have flocked to Deer Lake for camping and young men have come to learn life lessons and leadership.

“It will be a legacy for generations to come that will enjoy this pristine piece of paradise,” remarked Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

The news comes after a year-long battle that saw legal disputes about a bird sanctuary and the perceived threat of commercial development by real estate mogul Margaret Streicker. Streicker also sits on the board of the Connecticut Yankee Council Boy Scouts and explained why she got involved in the first place.

“To create a solution that would enable everyone to reach their highest and best use of the property,” said Streicker. “The Boy Scouts were not being given appropriate options valuing their land. I thought it was important for someone to step up to the plate as I did to appropriately value what this land was worth.”

In the wake of national sexual abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy and have had to sell off land to survive. The Connecticut Yankee Council told FOX61 that leaving Deer Lake behind was necessary, but not easy.

“Our goal really is to ensure scouting can go forward for the next 100 years,” said Marketing Director Bob Brown. “It’s a 150-year-old iconic American brand and we are in a period of reinvention and rediscovery.”

The sale to Pathfinders means the summer day camp that’s meant so many memories to families will continue to operate. The sale is for nearly $ 5 million. The money was raised through public and private donations and is leveraged with low-interest loans.

The Boy Scouts said the sale closes on Sept 15. And for as many challenges as the Boy Scouts have had over the last several years, the Connecticut Yankee Council told FOX61 membership went up 3% in the last year.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

