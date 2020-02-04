Delivered to your door: Shake Shack offers DIY burger kits

Chefs at home can get all the ingredients to whip up 8 burgers for $49

As the coronavirus crisis forces restaurants across the country to close, one company wants to make sure you can still get a fan-favorite delivered right to your front door.

GoldBelly is selling DIY kits online to make Shake Shack’s ShackBurger. According to it’s website, chefs at home can get all the ingredients to whip up 8 burgers for $49.

The package includes 8 beef patties, 8 slices of American cheese, 8 potato rolls, and the chain’s top-secret ShackSauce. All you need at home is lettuce, tomato and any additional items you’d like to customize your meal.