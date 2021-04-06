Democratic governor, lawmakers say budget deal is close

The General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn its regular legislative session on Wednesday at midnight.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont and Democratic legislative leaders say they’re close to reaching a “comprehensive understanding” on a new two-year state budget that does not raise new taxes, yet makes major investments in education, health care, municipal aid, workforce development and rent relief.

The Democratic leaders who control the General Assembly said Friday the tentative budget language would be presented to both Democratic and Republican rank-and-file lawmakers in hopes of getting bipartisan support for the proposal.

