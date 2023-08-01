x
Dennis 'DJ' Hernandez faces judge in violating estranged wife's protective order

Hernandez, 37, allegedly threatened to kill his estranged wife while under psychiatric evaluation.
Credit: Cheshire Police Department via AP, File
FILE - This Thursday, March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez. The brother of the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is facing criminal and motor vehicle charges in Connecticut, accused of throwing a brick onto the ESPN headquarters campus and eluding police during brief pursuits in other towns. A judge has ordered the re-arrest of Dennis Hernandez after he failed to appear in court last week on charges related to throwing a brick at the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut. (Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Dennis "DJ" Hernandez, the brother of the late Aaron Hernandez, appeared in court Tuesday to face state charges on a protective order regarding his soon-to-be ex-wife in Fla. 

Hernandez, 37, allegedly threatened to kill his estranged wife while under psychiatric evaluation. 

“Ms. Hernandez expressed that Mr. Hernandez’s mental health diagnosis were that of bipolar and schizophrenia and that in the past he had threatened the victim,” Bristol Police Officer Zachary Levine said.

DJ’s mom was deeply concerned for her son who says she was threatened by her him in the past.

“Her concerns were many. Mostly that she wanted him to get help,” Levine said. “A threat to kill her and I believe open court down in Florida.”

Hernandez is also facing federal charges of interstate threatening and stalking offenses and charges out of Bristol police amid concerns that he was planning a school shooting at the University of UConn and Brown University.

A judge has also ordered a re-arrest of Hernandez on charges related to throwing a brick at the ESPN campus back in March.

Aaron Hernandez killed himself in 2017 while serving a murder sentence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

