Dental hygienists around CT participate in email campaign to Governor Lamont

Hygienists say aerosolized particles put them at "highest risk" and non-emergency work should not resume on May 20th.

On Saturday, FOX61 received over 40 emails from dental hygienists all over the state. We received more on Sunday.

They were part of a campaign launched by one hygienist who expressed their concerns about going back to work on May 20th.

Some of these emails were only sent to our newsroom and others included Governor Ned Lamont and other state officials.

The emails said dental hygienists are the profession at the highest risk of COVID-19, if they were to go back.

They said as people who work closely with people's mouths and using aerosol procedures, it can put both the worker and patient at risk.

On Friday, Economic Commissioner David Lehman referred workers to the American Dental Association Toolkit as guidance for going back.

One dental hygienist spoke to FOX61 on Sunday and said she and her colleagues cannot follow the toolkit since there is a shortage of PPE.

"We were told that there still aren't enough masks even before the pandemic happened where we were forced to close. We still didn't have enough masks and we were using level one masks but we were actually supposed to be using level three and then now we're supposed to be using the N-95 masks and we just can't get them anywhere, so I'm very scared. At this point, I'm not scared for me to get it but I'm scared of carrying it from my family members because I have people in my family who are at very high risk," said Bruna Paca of Danbury.

The Connecticut Dental Hygienists' Association will be holding a webinar to hear and address questions from their members on Monday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m