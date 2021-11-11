CT Department of Correction investigating inmate death at Cheshire Correctional Institution

A correctional staff member observed 23-year-old James Harris, of New Haven unresponsive in his cell.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Correction (DOC) and State Police are investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for DOC confirmed to FOX61 that around 10 a.m., a Cheshire Correctional Institution staff member observed 23-year-old James Harris, of New Haven in his cell unresponsive.

Officials said one end of a ligature was tied around his neck, and the other end tied to his bunk.

Correctional and medical staff immediately initiated emergency and life-saving measures, officials said.

Harris was then transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. The State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Officials said Harris was last admitted into the DOC on July 26. He was charged with Stealing a Firearm and was being held on a court-ordered bond of $650,000.

The investigation into his death is active and ongoing.

