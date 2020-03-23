Department of Corrections employee tests positive for COVID-19

Employee is assigned to Garner Correctional Institution

HARTFORD, Conn. — Officials with the Connecticut Department of Correction said an employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The employee is assigned to the Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown and officials said they have been self-monitoring at home since Wednesday, March 18.

The individual, whose name is being withheld received confirmation of the positive test results Monday.

Officials said, "The affected individual last entered the Garner Correctional Institution on Tuesday, March 17, 2020."

"The DOC’s healthcare administration will work in close collaboration with the State’s Department of Public Health to ensure all proper protocols are being followed, and to make sure staff are informed of any new developments."

Effective Monday, officials said prior to being allowed to enter a Department of Correction facility will have to successfully pass a wellness screening which includes a temperature check.