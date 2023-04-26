Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas to deliver Coast Guard Academy commencement address

In 2022, Vice President Kamala Harris delivered the keynote address to the graduating class.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas will be delivering the keynote address at the Coast Guard Academy graduation ceremonies.

The academy made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard Academy graduation ceremony will take place on May 17 at 11:00 a.m. on Cadet Memorial Field.

"The Secretary will congratulate the cadets, the newest generation of Coast Guard leaders, on their hard work and dedication," according to officials.

Last year, Vice President Kamala Harris delivered the keynote address and President Joe Biden in 2021. Mayorkas was in attendance during the 2021 ceremony at the Coast Guard Academy.

In case of inclement weather, the graduation will be held in Leamy Hall Auditorium, where seating will be limited.

The event is not open to the public.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.