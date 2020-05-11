Derby and Ansonia gas service could be completely restored Wednesday evening

The natural gas low-pressure problem manifested itself Tuesday when Eversource crews were doing routine maintenance on their system.

ANSONIA, Conn. — A natural gas outage discovered Tuesday yesterday morning, in Derby and Ansonia, was still not resolved early Wednesday evening. But, Eversource expected most of the roughly 2,5000 customers without service restored by late evening.

The natural gas low-pressure problem manifested itself Tuesday when Eversource crews were doing routine maintenance on their system.

"The system didn’t perform as it should have," said Bil Akley, President, Eversource Gas Operations. "We had a blockage in the system causing a low pressure and an outage."

Turns out it was a faulty valve that was broken beneath the ground along E. Main St., next to the Fitzpatrick‘s auto dealership, in Ansonia.

"It was a stoppage of flow causing the outage," said Akley. "Never a concern with leaks or anything you know kind of public safety concern."

Eversource crews from Connecticut, Massachusetts, and contractors broke down the impacted customers into four zones, restoring some by late last night, but not Derby resident, Jim Staffieri.

"It was kind of interesting and chilly last night," he said. "We just snuggled up a little bit with my wife. That’s all."

With the restorations, Eversource technicians will perform safety checks first.

"The process is to isolate every service affected, to restore gas safely, make sure it’s safe and then house by house our technicians restore service," Akely said.

Eversource crews are having some issues with equipment when they are attempting to re-light.

"Any issues we will make sure every customer affected if they do have an issue with their appliance that that’s addressed as well," said Akley.

If they hadn’t discovered the problem, Akley says the system likely still would have functioned fine because enough natural gas was passing through the system.

"Every valve is required to be maintained on an annual basis our critical valves and our district regulators every year," said Akley. "So, we do tons of maintenance on our system."

"We had the furnace guy come out and tell us no it’s not your furnace," said Janice Mattern of Derby. "It’s your gas. You’re getting no gas.