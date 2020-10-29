Derby police arrest suspect in connection with January shooting

Victim was shot three times at close range

DERBY, Conn. — Derby police said Thursday they have arrested a suspect in connection with a January shooting where the victim was shot three times at close range.

Police arrested Rajohn James, 22, whose last known address was in Ansonia and charged him with Criminal Attempt at Robbery in the First Degree and Criminal Liability for Assault in the First Degree. He was held on a $20,000.00 bond.

Police said the arrest stemmed from a shooting on January 4, on Eighth Street where a 26 year old male victim was shot three times at close range. Several suspects fled the area on foot after the shooting. The victim was treated at Yale New Haven hospital with life threatening injuries and has since been released. The investigation revealed this to be a drug-related shooting.